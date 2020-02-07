'Birds of Prey' disappoints at the box office, bringing in only $33.2 million its opening weekend

Sunday, 9 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

· Warner Bros.' "Birds of Prey" won the domestic box office, but with a soft $33.2 million.

· The studio projected a $45 million opening (about half of its production budget), while industry projections were around $50 million to $55 million.

