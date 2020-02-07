Global  

Business Insider Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
'Birds of Prey' disappoints at the box office, bringing in only $33.2 million its opening weekend· Warner Bros.' "Birds of Prey" won the domestic box office, but with a soft $33.2 million.
· The studio projected a $45 million opening (about half of its production budget), while industry projections were around $50 million to $55 million.
· It's a disappointing opening for the DC Comics movie, which has a fresh Rotten...
 LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) - “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” flew much lower than expected in its debut, collecting just $33.25 million from 4,236 U.S. theaters. The sequel to 2016’s “Suicide Squad” — seeing Margot Robbie reprise her role as Harley...

It's a big weekend at the box office and on streaming services! So, here's your breakdown of what to watch in THR's Now Screening.

It's a big weekend at the box office and on streaming services! So, here's your breakdown of what to watch in THR's Now Screening.

Ignore the negative hype, 'Birds of Prey' isn't a box office disaster

Birds of Prey is the top movie at the box office in its opening weekend, with $33.3 million in U.S. ticket sales. That's not a huge opening, let's be...
'Birds of Prey' Opening Weekend Box Office Numbers Revealed!

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn is on top at the box office, but below studio expectations. The Cathy Yan-directed film...
