'Birds of Prey' disappoints at the box office, bringing in only $33.2 million its opening weekend
Sunday, 9 February 2020 () · Warner Bros.' "Birds of Prey" won the domestic box office, but with a soft $33.2 million.
· The studio projected a $45 million opening (about half of its production budget), while industry projections were around $50 million to $55 million.
· It's a disappointing opening for the DC Comics movie, which has a fresh Rotten...
LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) - “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” flew much lower than expected in its debut, collecting just $33.25 million from 4,236 U.S. theaters. The sequel to 2016’s “Suicide Squad” — seeing Margot Robbie reprise her role as Harley...