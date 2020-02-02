WeWork's new CEO is tasked with seeing through a massive turnaround — 6 of Sandeep Mathrani's former colleagues told us what to expect once the hands-on real estate exec takes the reins

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

· Sandeep Mathrani, WeWork's incoming CEO, starts on February 18. To understand how he will likely lead the struggling coworking giant, we talked with six executives at his former company, GGP.

· Mathrani started at mall company GGP after his predecessors laid the foundation for a major turnaround, and he continued the plan... · Sandeep Mathrani, WeWork's incoming CEO, starts on February 18. To understand how he will likely lead the struggling coworking giant, we talked with six executives at his former company, GGP.· Mathrani started at mall company GGP after his predecessors laid the foundation for a major turnaround, and he continued the plan 👓 View full article

