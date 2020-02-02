WeWork's new CEO is tasked with seeing through a massive turnaround — 6 of Sandeep Mathrani's former colleagues told us what to expect once the hands-on real estate exec takes the reins
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () · Sandeep Mathrani, WeWork's incoming CEO, starts on February 18. To understand how he will likely lead the struggling coworking giant, we talked with six executives at his former company, GGP.
· Mathrani started at mall company GGP after his predecessors laid the foundation for a major turnaround, and he continued the plan...
If WeWork wanted to cement the impression that it no longer strives to be viewed as a tech company but rather as a real estate giant focused on leasing space to... TechCrunch Also reported by •SmartBrief •Jerusalem Post