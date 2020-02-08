Global  

The box-office expectations for 'Birds of Prey' were too high and the movie could still be a win for DC and Warner Bros.

Tuesday, 11 February 2020
The box-office expectations for 'Birds of Prey' were too high and the movie could still be a win for DC and Warner Bros.· "Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)" opened below studio and analyst expectations over the weekend with $33 million.
· But the movie has made $81 million globally and had a production budget of $84.5 million.
· "Birds of Prey" is rated R and stars a cast of unknown characters (besides...
