Vodafone joins Mobile World Congress exodus

Reuters Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Vodafone , the world's second largest mobile operator, said it was pulling out of Barcelona's Mobile World Congress because of the coronavirus outbreak, joining an exodus of major European players on Wednesday.
 Organizers of the Singapore Air Show and Mobile World Congress in Barcelona have scrambled to respond after big names pulled out of the events due to the coronavirus. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

