Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 19564, updates Calendar

betanews Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Today, Microsoft rolls out the latest Windows 10 Preview build to Insiders on the Fast ring. Build 19564 includes some graphics settings improvements and updates the Windows Calendar app. In addition, when you install Build 19564.1000, you’ll be offered Build 19564.1005 (KB4541095) as a Cumulative Update via Windows Update. This is designed to help Microsoft test its servicing pipeline. SEE ALSO: Add the classic Windows XP Start menu to Windows 10 This Windows 98 themed version of Windows 10 looks amazing Microsoft has updated the Graphics settings page (Settings > System > Display > Graphics settings), to make it easier… [Continue Reading]
