Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 19564, updates Calendar
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () Today, Microsoft rolls out the latest Windows 10 Preview build to Insiders on the Fast ring. Build 19564 includes some graphics settings improvements and updates the Windows Calendar app. In addition, when you install Build 19564.1000, you’ll be offered Build 19564.1005 (KB4541095) as a Cumulative Update via Windows Update. This is designed to help Microsoft test its servicing pipeline. SEE ALSO: Add the classic Windows XP Start menu to Windows 10 This Windows 98 themed version of Windows 10 looks amazing Microsoft has updated the Graphics settings page (Settings > System > Display > Graphics settings), to make it easier… [Continue Reading]
It is a little over a month since Windows 7 reached end of life, and in the coming months Microsoft will stop supporting the Windows 10 October 2018 Update. Also... betanews Also reported by •Fossbytes •WebProNews •PC World •Linux Insider
Three-hundred-and-seventy-three in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft... betanews Also reported by •WebProNews •PC World •E-Commerce Times
You Might Like
Tweets about this
MSPU News Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 19569 with new app icons and more for Insiders in the Fast ring https://t.co/KT924TL6ay 5 hours ago