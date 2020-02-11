Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > I only spent about 30 minutes with Samsung's new foldable flip phone, but I'm convinced Motorola should be worried

I only spent about 30 minutes with Samsung's new foldable flip phone, but I'm convinced Motorola should be worried

Business Insider Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
I only spent about 30 minutes with Samsung's new foldable flip phone, but I'm convinced Motorola should be worried· Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip on Tuesday, a flip phone with a foldable screen that bends in half.
· During my brief time using the Z Flip, I was impressed with its smooth glass screen, the way the hinge was able to keep the display propped open, and its compact design.
· The Flip still doesn't answer the overarching...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: Samsung unveils its new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung unveils its new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 00:25

 Samsung on Tuesday unveiled a new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, its second attempt to sell consumers on phones with bendable screens and clamshell designs.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Flip Phone [Video]Flip Phone

Samsung unveils the new folding Galaxy Z Flip phone.

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip | Hands On [Video]Samsung Galaxy Z Flip | Hands On

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip was the headlining act at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, emphasizing design, form, and function over flashy specs. While the entire Galaxy S20 line supports 5G, the Z Flip..

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 03:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip launches on Valentine's Day for less than Motorola Razr

Samsung's new foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, was finally revealed at its Unpacked event on Tuesday after a bombardment of leaks. Samsung said the Galaxy Z...
Mashable Also reported by •PC WorldExtremeTechThe Verge

10 things in tech you need to know today

10 things in tech you need to know todayGood morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Wednesday. 1. *Samsung announced multiple new products during its big Unpacked event, from a new...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TINMobileNews

TIN-Mobile News Feed I only spent about 30 minutes with Samsungs new foldable flip phone, but Im convinced Motorola sho (Lisa Eadicicco/… https://t.co/aJeKXDVnJY 2 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. I only spent about 30 minutes with Samsung's new foldable flip phone, but I'm convinced Motorola should be worried… https://t.co/G1mIPNpsKs 14 minutes ago

winsontang

Winson Tang I only spent about 30 minutes with Samsung's new foldable flip phone, but I'm convinced Motorola should be worried… https://t.co/KclbbvNzqm 14 minutes ago

Ziyaggy

Ziyaad Mohomed RT @businessinsider: I only spent about 30 minutes with Samsung's new foldable flip phone, but I'm convinced Motorola should be worried htt… 16 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider I only spent about 30 minutes with Samsung's new foldable flip phone, but I'm convinced Motorola should be worried https://t.co/sKlWTOO5Wh 29 minutes ago

Orvold42

Garry Orvold @the_other_kimk @HawaiiDelilah Agreed! The news outlets have spent 2 weeks on a story that only needed 10 minutes!… https://t.co/dkBRnlcM0U 4 hours ago

ROB27FYMAYFY

ROB.FYMFF RT @Avargas2403: " He only spent ten minutes with the love of his life 💗 And thousands of hours thinking about the" 🍁 Pablo Coelho 🍁… 6 hours ago

mikenas63

Mike Nasiff RT @E4Capt_PartDeux: 😡😡😡😡😡😡Just spent 20 minutes reading comments on FB about the Atlanta guy getting suspended. This was the norm and the… 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.