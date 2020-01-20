Microsoft is dropping support for Windows 10 version 1809

Monday, 17 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

It is a little over a month since Windows 7 reached end of life, and in the coming months Microsoft will stop supporting the Windows 10 October 2018 Update. Also known as Windows 10 version 1809, this edition of the operating system was released in November 2018. When May 12 2020 rolls around, Microsoft will no longer release security updates for it -- something the company refers to as the "end of servicing". See also: Microsoft pulls Windows 10 KB4524244 update after acknowledging numerous problems Windows 10 users are losing user profiles and desktop files thanks to KB4532693 update bug… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

