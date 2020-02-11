Global  

Stadia coming to latest Samsung Galaxy phones, more on February 20

9to5Google Tuesday, 18 February 2020
Back in January, Google laid out a three-month roadmap for Stadia. The first platform update sees the game streaming service become available on the latest Samsung Galaxy phones, and drop its Pixel exclusivity.

Recent related news from verified sources

Google is bringing Stadia to 18 new phones, including the Galaxy S20

Google's cloud gaming service, Stadia, has been exclusive to Pixel phones since its launch three months ago, but that's changing this week. On February 20th,...
engadget

The Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup is fully 5G — here's how much every model costs and how to pre-order them

The Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup is fully 5G — here's how much every model costs and how to pre-order them· Samsung announced its latest Galaxy S phones during a press event in San Francisco. · The Galaxy S20 lineup features three new models: the $999.99 Samsung...
Business Insider Also reported by •9to5GoogleThe Verge

