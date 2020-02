Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

· Former Uber employee and whistleblower Susan Fowler says in her new book that she noticed a handful of red flags early on in her time at Uber.

· After her interview process was delayed, Fowler says she was told that the wait was due to the company's "crazy" trip to Vegas.

· She also says that while interviewers told her... · Former Uber employee and whistleblower Susan Fowler says in her new book that she noticed a handful of red flags early on in her time at Uber.· After her interview process was delayed, Fowler says she was told that the wait was due to the company's "crazy" trip to Vegas.· She also says that while interviewers told her 👓 View full article