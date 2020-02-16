Coral Nintendo Switch Lite is the video game console of your grandma's dreams

Global  

betanews Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Back in the day, video game companies targeted children and teens with their products. After all, they were the ones playing the games. Over time, however, gamers have grown up -- they are now parents, and in some cases, grandparents. And so, video game companies are wise to consider older folks with their marketing. Today, Nintendo unveils its latest color Switch Lite, and your grandma is going to love it. You see, the color is coral -- something you see all over the place in Florida retirement communities. It is not uncommon to see coral-colored couches, lawn furniture, wallpaper, blouses,… [Continue Reading]
