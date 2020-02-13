Global  

Lyft's e-bikes return to New York City after a braking issue delay

engadget Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
After a delay due to brake issues, Lyft's Citi Bike has rolled out a fleet of "several hundred" e-bikes in New York City. They're now available to rent at any of the 900 Citi Bike stations in the city via the City Bike app, Lyft app or a member key.
