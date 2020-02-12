Global  

Apple moves some AirPods, iPad and Apple Watch production from China to Taiwan

9to5Mac Wednesday, 19 February 2020
Apple has reportedly begun the process of moving at least some of its AirPods, iPad and Apple Watch production from China to Taiwan as the coronavirus continues to limit production.

That would add to the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro assembly work already said to have been moved to Taiwan …

Apple moves some AirPods, iPad and Apple Watch production from China to Taiwan
