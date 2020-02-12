Apple moves some AirPods, iPad and Apple Watch production from China to Taiwan
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 () Apple has reportedly begun the process of moving at least some of its AirPods, iPad and Apple Watch production from China to Taiwan as the coronavirus continues to limit production.
That would add to the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro assembly work already said to have been moved to Taiwan …
more…
The post Apple moves some AirPods, iPad and Apple Watch production from China to Taiwan appeared first on 9to5Mac.
Investors pushed the Dow and S&P 500 lower after Apple warned sales will underwhelm due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on store traffic and production in China. Conway G. Gittens has the daily market round-up.
Taiwan's Foxconn hopes to resume 50% of its production in China by end of February, a source told Reuters on Wednesday, as the firm whose clients include tech... Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India •WorldNews