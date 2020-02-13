Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Inside Mike Bloomberg's bizarre strategy to dominate social media that's dwarfed Trump's 2016 efforts by millions of dollars

Inside Mike Bloomberg's bizarre strategy to dominate social media that's dwarfed Trump's 2016 efforts by millions of dollars

Business Insider Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Inside Mike Bloomberg's bizarre strategy to dominate social media that's dwarfed Trump's 2016 efforts by millions of dollars· Michael Bloomberg's presidential campaign has been using a unique social-media strategy to attract younger voters to the Democratic hopeful.
· Over the last few months, Bloomberg's campaign has paid and partnered with popular Instagram meme accounts and micro-influencers to create content.
· Part of the campaign's success...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published < > Embed
News video: Social Media Reaction To Blagojevich's Big Break

Social Media Reaction To Blagojevich's Big Break 01:02

 CBS 2's Chris Tye reports social media is divided when it comes to President Trump's decision to commute Rod Blagojevich's sentence.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sanders Take Huge Lead [Video]Sanders Take Huge Lead

Two new national polls show Bernie Sanders has opened a double-digit lead over his primary opponents. According to Business Insider, Joe Biden has fallen way behind. Mike Bloomberg is rising in both..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:30Published

'Clown' Trump battles 'LOSER' Bloomberg on Twitter [Video]'Clown' Trump battles 'LOSER' Bloomberg on Twitter

A Twitter war between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg escalated on Thursday. Chris Dignam reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Donald Trump and Michael Bloomberg trade barbs as Democratic race boils over

Donald Trump and Michael Bloomberg trade barbs as Democratic race boils overUS President Donald Trump has traded extraordinary insults with Democratic contender Michael Bloomberg on social media.Trump called billionaire Bloomberg a...
New Zealand Herald

Bloomberg: India may soon make controversial social media rules official

The Indian government might soon publish a set of controversial rules that could give it access to the identities of social networking and messaging app users....
engadget Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Tweets about this

crash_signal

Crash Signal Inside Mike Bloomberg's bizarre strategy to dominate social media that's dwarfed Trump's 2016 efforts by millions o… https://t.co/c2qCFXm8SA 14 minutes ago

Emmab_26

Emma RT @businessinsider: Inside Mike Bloomberg's bizarre strategy to dominate social media that's dwarfed Trump's 2016 efforts by millions of… 16 minutes ago

NikGalatis

Nick Galatis Check this out! Inside Mike Bloomberg's bizarre strategy to dominate social media that's dwarfed Trump's 2016 effor… https://t.co/SDWREaQinX 20 minutes ago

AdagogoBeKnown

Adagogo https://t.co/AMR2prvWLl - Inside Mike Bloomberg's bizarre strategy to dominate social media that's dwarfed Trump's… https://t.co/TciCSELDxH 28 minutes ago

BenjaminGoggin

B. Goggin Inside Mike Bloomberg's bizarre strategy to dominate social media that's dwarfed Trump's 2016 efforts by millions o… https://t.co/obsWGdNTmb 30 minutes ago

winsontang

Winson Tang Inside Mike Bloomberg's bizarre strategy to dominate social media that's dwarfed Trump's 2016 efforts by millions o… https://t.co/YOUYUf7GtZ 32 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Inside Mike Bloomberg's bizarre strategy to dominate social media that's dwarfed Trump's 2016 efforts by millions o… https://t.co/0r2njJiWaL 32 minutes ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT Inside Mike Bloomberg's bizarre strategy to dominate social media that's dwarfed Trump's 2016 efforts by millions o… https://t.co/TgLBEvLJ8V 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.