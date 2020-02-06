OnePlus 8 launch will only take place online due to coronavirus concerns Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus in China has impacted the lives of tens of thousands, but also directly affected many technology companies. The latest company that will be affected, apparently, will be OnePlus as we’re hearing from multiple sources that the OnePlus 8 won’t launch at a physical event.



more…



The post OnePlus 8 launch will only take place online due to coronavirus concerns appeared first on 9to5Google.

