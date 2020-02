Realtor Mailer RT @jazzdrummer420: The 'Friends' reunion special is officially happening at HBO Max, and each cast member will reportedly get paid over $2… 42 seconds ago Karen Chick RT @KDKA: IT'S OFFICIAL! 🙌 "Friends" fans' dreams are finally coming true. The original cast will officially return for a reunion special t… 2 minutes ago Megan RT @ABSCBNNews: IT'S HAPPENING! The One Where They All Got Back Together. Now can we BE any more excited? The "Friends" reunion is offici… 3 minutes ago Jazz Drummer The 'Friends' reunion special is officially happening at HBO Max, and each cast member will reportedly get paid ove… https://t.co/j8HXNZxMwJ 4 minutes ago Elizabeth RT @THR: Could we BE any more excited? As mega-hit #Friends continues to celebrate its 25th anniversary, the six core stars and the creator… 4 minutes ago Gamecreeper The Friends reunion special is officially happening, and it's arriving on the upcoming HBO Max streaming service.… https://t.co/qDzQnumGq6 5 minutes ago Saravana RT @IGN: The Friends reunion special is officially happening, and it's arriving on the upcoming HBO Max streaming service. https://t.co/v9A… 6 minutes ago عمك مصرى #Friendsreunion special officially confirmed https://t.co/DR9Ztr5e7p 8 minutes ago