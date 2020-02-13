Mike Bloomberg's social media strategy is under fire as Twitter suspends 70 pro-Bloomberg accounts for platform manipulation
Saturday, 22 February 2020 () · On Friday, the Los Angeles Times reported that Twitter had suspended 70 accounts for violating its terms.
· The accounts in question were tweeting support for Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg in identical messages.
· Bloomberg's campaign has come under scrutiny for its unconventional tactics on social...
