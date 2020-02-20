Global  

Score the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Guide at $18 on Amazon (Reg. $30)

9to5Toys Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Score the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Guide at $18 on Amazon (Reg. $30)Amazon is now offering pre-orders on the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Official Companion Guide at *$17.99 with free shippin*g for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, today’s deals is the lowest price we have tracked yet. This is a pre-order that releases on April 9 (a couple weeks after the game). For added peace of mind, you will be charged the lowest price it drops to between the time of purchase and the release date anyway. Featuring over 430-pages, this is the ultimate travel guide to your new Animal Crossing island getaway. With loads of “stunning photography” and information to acclimatize gamers, it is filled with great ideas for your island as well as a bonus Animal Crossing-Themed bookmark. Ratings are thin on this new pre-order but Future Press’ other gaming books receive solid reviews. More details below. more…

