Imber Noctis RT @NASAMoon: This morning, a NASA hero passed away at the age of 101. We honor Katherine Johnson's pioneering spirit and incredible cont… 3 seconds ago TheRenry ♐ RT @JimBridenstine: Our @NASA family is sad to learn the news that Katherine Johnson passed away this morning at 101 years old. She was an… 6 seconds ago Vockroth RT @EpochTimes: “She was an American hero and her pioneering legacy will never be forgotten.” #KatherineJohnson, a mathematician whose lit… 8 seconds ago android_17 RT @ABC7: #BREAKING Katherine Johnson, a mathematician who worked on NASA's early space missions and was portrayed in the film "Hidden Figu… 21 seconds ago Paul Byrne RT @AJEnglish: "Today, we celebrate [Katherine Johnson's] 101 years of life and honor her legacy of excellence that broke down racial and s… 25 seconds ago mr nice guy RT @cnnbrk: Katherine Johnson, the pioneering NASA mathematician whose work inspired the film "Hidden Figures," has died. She was 101. http… 28 seconds ago The Loss Soldier's RT @IGN: Katherine Johnson, a pioneering NASA mathematician whose story was told in Hidden Figures, has died at the age of 101. https://t.c… 29 seconds ago dyLAnkemp RT @TheSource: Katherine Johnson, Pioneering NASA Mathematician, Passes Away at Age 101 https://t.co/1JCwxfpFHH 53 seconds ago