Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Amazon's cashierless grocery store cameras were fooled by a trickster's wardrobe change — but he still got charged for an avocado left by the bathroom (AMZN)

Amazon's cashierless grocery store cameras were fooled by a trickster's wardrobe change — but he still got charged for an avocado left by the bathroom (AMZN)

Business Insider Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Amazon's cashierless grocery store cameras were fooled by a trickster's wardrobe change — but he still got charged for an avocado left by the bathroom (AMZN)· Amazon recently opened its first cashierless grocery store in Seattle, which uses cameras, sensors, and artificial intelligence to identify which items customers buy.
· A journalist from Ars Technica tried to trick the cameras and see if he could nab some items without them noticing.
· After ducking into a bathroom and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Amazon Opens a Full-Size, Cashier-less Grocery Store

Amazon Opens a Full-Size, Cashier-less Grocery Store 01:10

 Known as Amazon Go Grocery, the flagship store opened on Tuesday in the Seattle neighborhood of Capital Hill.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

No More Lines! Amazon’s New Grocery Store Goes Cashier-Less [Video]No More Lines! Amazon’s New Grocery Store Goes Cashier-Less

Some stores are going cashier-less and eliminating the congested checkout areas, and it’s starting with Amazon. Pennygem’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: PennyGem     Duration: 01:12Published

Amazon launches cashier-less supermarket [Video]Amazon launches cashier-less supermarket

Amazon.com is opening Amazon Go Grocery in Seattle Tuesday, a cashier-less store that&apos;s four times larger than its first cashier-free store, Amazon Go. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Check It Out, Sans Checkout: Amazon Opens First Cashier-Less Grocery Store in Seattle


TIME Also reported by •The AgeJapan TodaySeattle TimesDaily CallerFossbytesBusiness InsiderTechCrunchThe VergeBangkok PostReuters

Amazon opens Seattle grocery store, expanding grab-and-go cashless shopping. Is Whole Foods next?

Amazon's new Go Grocery store in Seattle will be more than four times larger than typical Go store and offer what you'd see at your local market.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FossbytesBusiness InsiderTechCrunchBangkok Post9to5Toys

Tweets about this

rakeshlobster

Rakesh Agrawal Not having to checkout would seriously move my grocery store choices. (Aside from local grocers.) https://t.co/wbY3RbfWMA 7 minutes ago

CurlingRiver

CurlingRiver RT @PSBJ: Amazon finally pulls down the drapes to its newest (and largest) cashierless grocery store. https://t.co/XpIyaaxcbL 13 minutes ago

Spicy_MildSauce

Raeann RT @businessinsider: Amazon's cashierless grocery store cameras were fooled by a trickster's wardrobe change — but he still got charged for… 15 minutes ago

Snapzu_News

Snapzu World News Amazon is opening its first full-size, cashierless grocery store. Here's a first look inside https://t.co/JEm7nu6s6W 18 minutes ago

PSBJ

Puget Sound Business Journal Amazon finally pulls down the drapes to its newest (and largest) cashierless grocery store. https://t.co/XpIyaaxcbL 18 minutes ago

UnbFactsOk

UnbFacts Amazon’s cashierless grocery store cameras were fooled by a trickster’s wardrobe change — but he still got charged… https://t.co/zo8qBuIQBr 21 minutes ago

AmethystJ24

#MisfitBlackGirl🙋🏾‍♀️ RT @rhinosoros: They're doing everything they can not to pay workers. https://t.co/sDQWbP2CSo 24 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Amazon's cashierless grocery store cameras were fooled by a trickster's wardrobe change — but he still got charged… https://t.co/KeIDyym4wh 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.