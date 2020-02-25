Amazon's cashierless grocery store cameras were fooled by a trickster's wardrobe change — but he still got charged for an avocado left by the bathroom (AMZN)
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () · Amazon recently opened its first cashierless grocery store in Seattle, which uses cameras, sensors, and artificial intelligence to identify which items customers buy.
· A journalist from Ars Technica tried to trick the cameras and see if he could nab some items without them noticing.
· After ducking into a bathroom and...