Samsung's $1,400 Galaxy S20 Ultra hasn't even launched yet, but the company is already fixing an issue with its camera
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () · Samsung said it will issue a software update to fix problems that some reviewers experienced with the Galaxy S20 Ultra's camera, according to reports from The Verge and Input.
· Some reviewers noticed that the Ultra's camera had difficulty auto-focusing on subjects.
· The $1,400 Galaxy S20 Ultra is Samsung's...
