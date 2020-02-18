Global  

Samsung's $1,400 Galaxy S20 Ultra hasn't even launched yet, but the company is already fixing an issue with its camera

Business Insider Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Samsung's $1,400 Galaxy S20 Ultra hasn't even launched yet, but the company is already fixing an issue with its camera· Samsung said it will issue a software update to fix problems that some reviewers experienced with the Galaxy S20 Ultra's camera, according to reports from The Verge and Input.
· Some reviewers noticed that the Ultra's camera had difficulty auto-focusing on subjects.
· The $1,400 Galaxy S20 Ultra is Samsung's...
