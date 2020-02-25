Global  

Disney's surprise CEO change makes sense because of the coronavirus' growing impact on its business, according to a Wall Street analyst (DIS)

Business Insider Thursday, 27 February 2020
Disney's surprise CEO change makes sense because of the coronavirus' growing impact on its business, according to a Wall Street analyst (DIS)· Disney's abrupt appointment of CEO Bob Chapek on Tuesday was good thinking given the growing threat of the coronavirus outbreak, according to analysts at Rosenblatt Securities.

· The day-to-day pressures of the Disney CEO may mount if the coronavirus continues to spread outside of China, drawing former chief Bob Iger's...
0
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Wall St slump deepens on U.S. coronavirus warning

Wall St slump deepens on U.S. coronavirus warning 02:33

 Stocks tumbled for a fourth straight session and bond yields set historic lows after the CDC warned the coronavirus is likely to break-out in the U.S. Conway G. Gittens has the full market reaction.

News Corp Restricting 'Non-Essential' Travel for Employees [Video]News Corp Restricting 'Non-Essential' Travel for Employees

News Corp, the parent company of The Wall Street Journal, MarketWatch, and Fox News has stopped nonessential business travel for its employees due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:20Published

Wall Street Investor Seeks to Oust Jack Dorsey as Twiter CEO [Video]Wall Street Investor Seeks to Oust Jack Dorsey as Twiter CEO

According to a report from Bloomberg, the Elliot Management founder is seeking to replace Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Elliot has nominated four directors of Twitter's board for the position, and this..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:24Published


Stocks surge as central banks vow to act on coronavirus impact

Stocks surged on Wall Street following a seven-day rout brought on by worries that the spreading coronavirus outbreak will stunt the global economy.
Disney Shares Down After 'Surprise' CEO Change

Shares of Walt Disney Co. fell after the media giant's surprise move to replace top boss Bob Iger raised questions on Wall Street if his successor Bob Chapek...
