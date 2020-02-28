Leaked documents reportedly show Clearview AI sold its tech to Walmart, the NBA, and many private firms — contradicting its claims it only works with law enforcement
Friday, 28 February 2020 () · Facial recognition startup Clearview AI reportedly has thousands of clients from numerous industries, including the FBI, Interpol, the NBA and Walmart.
· Clearview AI's CEO, Hoan Ton-That, has previously claimed its tech is meant "strictly for law enforcement" but the documents appear to indicate private companies widely use...
After claiming that it would only sell its controversial facial recognition software to law enforcement agencies, a new report suggests that Clearview AI is less... TechCrunch Also reported by •The Verge •TechNewsWorld
Tweets about this
CptLeto RT @businessinsider: Leaked documents reportedly show Clearview AI sold its tech to Walmart, the NBA, and many private firms — contradictin… 14 minutes ago
Jazz Drummer Leaked documents reportedly show Clearview AI sold its tech to Walmart, the NBA, and many private firms — contradic… https://t.co/PhCtFw3hll 16 minutes ago
Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - Leaked documents reportedly show Clearview AI sold its tech to Walmart, the NBA, and many privat… https://t.co/M3hytBuzIZ 45 minutes ago
Márcio M. Silva Leaked documents reportedly show Clearview AI sold its tech to Walmart, the NBA, and many private firms — contradic… https://t.co/YSWlvBrQTW 47 minutes ago
HP Targeting, Inc. Leaked documents reportedly show Clearview AI sold its tech to Walmart, the NBA, and many private firms — contradic… https://t.co/dCoqQNblc2 47 minutes ago
UnbFacts Leaked documents reportedly show Clearview AI sold its tech to Walmart, the NBA, and many private firms — contradic… https://t.co/Qw2rGxv1U5 47 minutes ago
HP Targeting, Inc. Leaked documents reportedly show Clearview AI sold its tech to Walmart, the NBA, and many private firms — contradic… https://t.co/4gQ5qZbibR 49 minutes ago
Márcio M. Silva Leaked documents reportedly show Clearview AI sold its tech to Walmart, the NBA, and many private firms — contradic… https://t.co/OKWz1Ajk55 49 minutes ago