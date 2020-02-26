Some travel influencers are seeing plans canceled amid the coronavirus outbreak, while others are staying put for fear of getting stuck in a quarantine
Friday, 28 February 2020 () · With more than 80,000 cases of coronavirus reported globally, daily lives and habits have been affected for millions, particularly those who rely on international travel for work.
· Several travel influencers and bloggers told Business Insider that coronavirus has been a much-discussed topic in their industry, with creators...