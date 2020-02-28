Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Legendary mathematician and physicist Freeman Dyson has died at the age of 96

Legendary mathematician and physicist Freeman Dyson has died at the age of 96

Business Insider Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Legendary mathematician and physicist Freeman Dyson has died at the age of 96· Mathematician and physicist Freeman Dyson has died at the age of 96, according to a press release issued by Princeton University. 
· A former professor of physics at the Princeton Institute for Advanced Study, Dyson was perhaps most famous for contributions to quantum electrodynamics, his biography on the the institute...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SeferSaklas

Mr. Saklas RT @AstroKatie: Very sorry to hear of the passing of legendary physicist/mathematician Freeman Dyson at the age of 96. He was an immensely… 6 seconds ago

YoucefZYX

Zaouali Youcef RT @815wrldtrvlr: 🔴 #FreemanDyson, legendary scientist and mathematician, dies at age 96 - Business Insider https://t.co/BxGIyueamU 3 minutes ago

EMolinaF1

Ernesto Molina RT @businessinsider: Legendary mathematician and physicist Freeman Dyson has died at the age of 96 https://t.co/83jrdHPK0S 5 minutes ago

815wrldtrvlr

815wrldtrvlr 🔴 #FreemanDyson, legendary scientist and mathematician, dies at age 96 - Business Insider https://t.co/BxGIyueamU 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.