'The Invisible Man' brings in an impressive $29 million, and is another win for Blumhouse Productions
Sunday, 1 March 2020 () · Universal/Blumhouse Production's "The Invisible Man" brought in an estimated $29 million to win the domestic box office this weekend.
· The movie is another overachiever for Blumhouse. The horror company only made it for $7 million.
· The project was originally supposed to be a Johnny Depp-starrer to fall under Universal's...
