'The Invisible Man' brings in an impressive $29 million, and is another win for Blumhouse Productions

Business Insider Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
'The Invisible Man' brings in an impressive $29 million, and is another win for Blumhouse Productions· Universal/Blumhouse Production's "The Invisible Man" brought in an estimated $29 million to win the domestic box office this weekend.
· The movie is another overachiever for Blumhouse. The horror company only made it for $7 million.
· The project was originally supposed to be a Johnny Depp-starrer to fall under Universal's...
News video: 'Invisible Man' Makes Off With $29 Million Box Office Draw In Opening Weekend

'Invisible Man' Makes Off With $29 Million Box Office Draw In Opening Weekend 00:34

 Universal and Blumhouse’s “The Invisible Man” materialized at the top of box office charts over the weekend. According to Reuters, the flick debuted to $29 million in North America. Starring 'The Handmaid's Tale' Elizabeth Moss, “The Invisible Man” is Universal’s latest attempt to remake...

Recent related news from verified sources

Box Office: 'Invisible Man' Emerges With $29 Million Opening Weekend

LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) - Universal and Blumhouse's "The Invisible Man" materialized at the top of box office charts after debuting to $29 million in North...
Reuters India

'Invisible Man' emerges with $29 million opening weekend at North American box office

LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) - Universal and Blumhouse's "The Invisible Man" materialized at the top of box office charts after debuting to $29 million in North...
Reuters India


