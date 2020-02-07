'The Invisible Man' brings in an impressive $29 million, and is another win for Blumhouse Productions

Sunday, 1 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

· Universal/Blumhouse Production's "The Invisible Man" brought in an estimated $29 million to win the domestic box office this weekend.

· The movie is another overachiever for Blumhouse. The horror company only made it for $7 million.

· The project was originally supposed to be a Johnny Depp-starrer to fall under Universal's... · Universal/Blumhouse Production's "The Invisible Man" brought in an estimated $29 million to win the domestic box office this weekend.· The movie is another overachiever for Blumhouse. The horror company only made it for $7 million.· The project was originally supposed to be a Johnny Depp-starrer to fall under Universal's 👓 View full article

