Amazon has pulled 530,000 products from its store and is working with state attorneys general to crack down on price gouging amid coronavirus fears (AMZN)

Business Insider Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Amazon has pulled 530,000 products from its store and is working with state attorneys general to crack down on price gouging amid coronavirus fears (AMZN)· Amazon told lawmakers in a letter Friday that it's working with state AGs to track down third-party sellers  taking advantage of customers concerned about the coronavirus.
· On Wednesday, Sen. Edward Markey called on the online retail giant to tackle price gouging on its site as prices soar for high-demand items like face...
News video: Coronavirus Fears Increase Price Gouging

Coronavirus Fears Increase Price Gouging 03:22

 As fears of Coronavirus grow, people are frantically buying supplies and have even lead to price gouging.

Coronavirus Update: Stores Selling Out Of Hand Sanitizer, Prices Skyrocket Online [Video]Coronavirus Update: Stores Selling Out Of Hand Sanitizer, Prices Skyrocket Online

Store shelves are empty as people continue to buy out hand sanitizer and other anti-bacterial products amid coronavirus concerns, and prices continue to skyrocket online; Anna Werner reports for CBS2.

California Attorney General Warns Against Coronavirus Price Gouging [Video]California Attorney General Warns Against Coronavirus Price Gouging

Panic buying of items like hand sanitizer has led to skyrocketing prices. Sandra Mitchell reports.

Would you pay $400 for hand sanitizer? Amazon should stop price gouging amidst coronavirus panic-buying, urges US lawmaker

(Natural News) As of writing, there are 159 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the U.S., and throughout the country, shoppers are hoarding items and...
NaturalNews.com

Purell for $400? U.S. lawmaker urges Amazon to tamp down price gouging

Amazon.com Inc should stop third-party sellers from price gouging for items like Purell hand sanitizer as people seek to protect themselves from the coronavirus,...
Reuters Also reported by •The Verge

