Apple offers free repair for third-generation iPad Air models facing blank screen issues

9to5Mac Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Apple today announced a new recall and replacement program for the third-generation iPad Air, launched in 2019. The company says that a limited number of units manufactured between March 2019 and October 2019 have a problem that causes the display to turn white permanently.

The post Apple offers free repair for third-generation iPad Air models facing blank screen issues appeared first on 9to5Mac.
Apple opens repair program for 2019 iPad Air models suffering from blank screen issue

Apple on Friday launched a repair service program for third-generation iPad Air models suffering from a so-called "blank screen issue" that can in some cases...
AppleInsider Also reported by •MacRumours.com

Apple reportedly wants to put a trackpad on its next iPad keyboard and I’m here for it

Apple reportedly wants to put a trackpad on its next iPad keyboard and I’m here for itThe Information has an interesting little scoop about Apple reportedly planning to bake a trackpad into its next keyboard cover accessory that will complement...
The Next Web

