Apple offers free repair for third-generation iPad Air models facing blank screen issues
Saturday, 7 March 2020 () Apple today announced a new recall and replacement program for the third-generation iPad Air, launched in 2019. The company says that a limited number of units manufactured between March 2019 and October 2019 have a problem that causes the display to turn white permanently.
more…
The post Apple offers free repair for third-generation iPad Air models facing blank screen issues appeared first on 9to5Mac.
Apple on Friday launched a repair service program for third-generation iPad Air models suffering from a so-called "blank screen issue" that can in some cases... AppleInsider Also reported by •MacRumours.com