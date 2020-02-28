Apple offers free repair for third-generation iPad Air models facing blank screen issues

Saturday, 7 March 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Apple today announced a new recall and replacement program for the third-generation iPad Air, launched in 2019. The company says that a limited number of units manufactured between March 2019 and October 2019 have a problem that causes the display to turn white permanently.



