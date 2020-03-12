Trump's coronavirus travel ban is causing chaos for people's wedding, vacation, and honeymoon plans
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () · President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a travel ban restriction from 26 European countries for non-US citizens, permanent residents, and some family members of US citizens and permanent residents for 30 days.
· The unilateral decisions to institute travel ban surprised the EU, which later condemned the ban.
· People...
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he had no time to consult with European allies before announcing coronavirus travel restrictions, but hoped the curbs on travel from Europe and China could be lifted very quickly.