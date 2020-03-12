Trump's coronavirus travel ban is causing chaos for people's wedding, vacation, and honeymoon plans

Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a

· The unilateral decisions to institute travel ban surprised the EU, which later condemned the ban.

· People... · President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a travel ban restriction from 26 European countries for non-US citizens, permanent residents, and some family members of US citizens and permanent residents for 30 days.· The unilateral decisions to institute travel ban surprised the EU, which later condemned the ban.· People 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend