Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Trump's coronavirus travel ban is causing chaos for people's wedding, vacation, and honeymoon plans

Trump's coronavirus travel ban is causing chaos for people's wedding, vacation, and honeymoon plans

Business Insider Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Trump's coronavirus travel ban is causing chaos for people's wedding, vacation, and honeymoon plans· President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a travel ban restriction from 26 European countries for non-US citizens, permanent residents, and some family members of US citizens and permanent residents for 30 days.
· The unilateral decisions to institute travel ban surprised the EU, which later condemned the ban.
· People...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump says had no time to talk to European allies on coronavirus travel curbs

Trump says had no time to talk to European allies on coronavirus travel curbs 01:52

 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he had no time to consult with European allies before announcing coronavirus travel restrictions, but hoped the curbs on travel from Europe and China could be lifted very quickly.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

SFO Largely Deserted Days Before Coronavirus Travel Ban Goes Into Effect [Video]SFO Largely Deserted Days Before Coronavirus Travel Ban Goes Into Effect

Jackie Ward reports on how coronavirus concerns have already reduced number of people traveling at SFO (3-12-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:26Published

Trump Limits Travel to U.S. from Europe; State Dept. Says to `Reconsider Travel Abroad` Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Trump Limits Travel to U.S. from Europe; State Dept. Says to `Reconsider Travel Abroad` Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he is sharply restricting passenger travel from 26 European nations to the U.S. and moving to ease the economic cost of a viral pandemic that is roiling..

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 02:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

European stocks plunge after Trump coronavirus travel ban announcement

Europe's major stock markets  fell through the floor again on Thursday after Donald Trump banned all travel from Europe to the US for a month to fight the...
France 24

Coronavirus updates for Gloucestershire and UK as Boris Johnson tells people with persistent cough and fever to self isolate for a week

Coronavirus updates for Gloucestershire and UK as Boris Johnson tells people with persistent cough and fever to self isolate for a weekSix positive tests of Covid-19 confirmed in Gloucestershire, Donald Trump puts in US travel ban from countries in Europe, Tom Hanks tests positive for the virus...
Stroud Life


Tweets about this

shirleyann32

ShirleyAnnResists RT @jbm85363: @RepGosar @DrPaulGosar @realDonaldTrump @CDCgov Trump's making the economy crash, he's causing the markets to crash and confu… 1 hour ago

absolutadrix

Adriana Molina RT @businessinsider: Trump's coronavirus travel ban is causing chaos for people's wedding, vacation, and honeymoon plans https://t.co/5UF7J… 1 hour ago

chilenowpb

German Astudillo @Delta Hello.. How do I cancel a trip? I have an upcoming flight to aris on April 9th. And with the coronavirus cau… https://t.co/sWBWUo1NLs 2 hours ago

crash_signal

Crash Signal Trump's coronavirus travel ban is causing chaos for people's wedding, vacation, and honeymoon plans #website #news… https://t.co/RTOVXPOZmR 2 hours ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Trump's coronavirus travel ban is causing chaos for people's wedding, vacation, and honeymoon plans… https://t.co/hXtDdN0leh 2 hours ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Trump's coronavirus travel ban is causing chaos for people's wedding, vacation, and honeymoon plans… https://t.co/PRsOhesRf6 2 hours ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT Trump's coronavirus travel ban is causing chaos for people's wedding, vacation, and honeymoon plans… https://t.co/QnzqNbIpjh 2 hours ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Trump's coronavirus travel ban is causing chaos for people's wedding, vacation, and honeymoon plans https://t.co/5UF7JX5AOF 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.