Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > At an Amazon facility in Italy, 30% of workers have reportedly stopped showing up due to fears of the coronavirus (AMZN)

At an Amazon facility in Italy, 30% of workers have reportedly stopped showing up due to fears of the coronavirus (AMZN)

Business Insider Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
At an Amazon facility in Italy, 30% of workers have reportedly stopped showing up due to fears of the coronavirus (AMZN)· Absenteeism rates at an Amazon logistics hub in Italy have hit 30% in recent weeks as workers stay home due to coronavirus fears, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
· Amazon has refused to close the facility for cleaning, a union official told Bloomberg, even after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.
· Workers there are...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Amazon to hire 100,000 workers as virus sparks order surge

Amazon to hire 100,000 workers as virus sparks order surge 00:57

 Amazon on Monday said it would hire 100,000 warehouse and delivery workers in the United States to deal with a surge in online orders, as many consumers have turned to the web to meet their needs during the coronavirus outbreak. Edward Baran reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Applause rings out for Spain's health workers [Video]

Applause rings out for Spain's health workers

Residents in Spain and Italy show their gratitude to health personnel treating coronavirus patients.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:48Published
Thai airport disinfected after two workers contract coronavirus [Video]

Thai airport disinfected after two workers contract coronavirus

Cleaners in hazmat suits disinfect Thailand's main airport this morning (March 12) after two workers there tested positive for coronavirus. Surfaces were wiped clean and immigration desks were..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 07:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Amazon is giving paid sick leave to all employees diagnosed with coronavirus

Amazon is giving paid sick leave to all employees diagnosed with coronavirusIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Amazon will give all employees diagnosed with the novel coronavirus or put into quarantine up to two weeks of pay, the...
The Verge

Amazon is hiring an additional 100,000 warehouse workers and raising pay as the coronavirus causes an 'unprecedented' increase in demand for this time of year (AMZN)

Amazon is hiring an additional 100,000 warehouse workers and raising pay as the coronavirus causes an 'unprecedented' increase in demand for this time of year (AMZN)· Amazon is adding 100,000 warehouse and delivery workers, according to a company blog post. · It's also raising their pay by $2 per hour through April. ·...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TINAmazonNews

TIN-Amazon News Feed At an Amazon facility in Italy, 30% of workers have reportedly stopped showing up due to fears of th (Tyler Sonnema… https://t.co/NewQ9LaXrt 20 minutes ago

Justicequest007

CataluñaEsEspaña RT @businessinsider: At an Amazon facility in Italy, 30% of workers have reportedly stopped showing up due to fears of the coronavirus http… 28 minutes ago

winsontang

Winson Tang At an Amazon facility in Italy, 30% of workers have reportedly stopped showing up due to fears of the coronavirus (… https://t.co/78Qjy97eMW 38 minutes ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT At an Amazon facility in Italy, 30% of workers have reportedly stopped showing up due to fears of the coronavirus (… https://t.co/v0jvdDhzXM 38 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. At an Amazon facility in Italy, 30% of workers have reportedly stopped showing up due to fears of the coronavirus (… https://t.co/I0lDuRq6Nr 38 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider At an Amazon facility in Italy, 30% of workers have reportedly stopped showing up due to fears of the coronavirus https://t.co/a1znGNQPVH 52 minutes ago

KouroshHE

Kourosh Ordered someyhing from amazon and they will send it from their facility in Italy. Really!!! It looks like they help… https://t.co/LTdyEfWMKm 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.