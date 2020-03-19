Microsoft Teams added 12 million daily active users in a single week amid the coronavirus crisis, bringing it up to 44 million total (MSFT)

Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Microsoft said its Teams workplace chat and collaboration tool now has 44 million daily active users as of March 18th. Notably, Microsoft said that number was at 32 million as of March 11th — indicating a huge boom, as companies try and mitigate the spread of the coronavirus by asking employees to work from home


