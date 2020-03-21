India launches WhatsApp chatbot to create awareness about coronavirus

Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

India is turning to WhatsApp, the most popular app in the country, to create awareness about the coronavirus pandemic. Narendra Modi, India's Prime Minister, said on Saturday that citizens in the country can text a WhatsApp bot — called MyGov Corona Helpdesk — to get instant authoritative answers to their coronavirus queries such as the […]


