India launches WhatsApp chatbot to create awareness about coronavirus

TechCrunch Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
India is turning to WhatsApp, the most popular app in the country, to create awareness about the coronavirus pandemic. Narendra Modi, India’s Prime Minister, said on Saturday that citizens in the country can text a WhatsApp bot — called MyGov Corona Helpdesk — to get instant authoritative answers to their coronavirus queries such as the […]
News video: India's iconic Taj Mahal closed amid coronavirus fears

India's iconic Taj Mahal closed amid coronavirus fears 02:39

 India's iconic Taj Mahal has been closed to visitors on Tuesday (March 17) as part of measures to try and combat the coronavirus pandemic.

