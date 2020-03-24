Global  

There's a simple fix for the Windows Defender bug in Windows 10

betanews Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Yesterday we wrote about a bug in Windows Defender, seemingly introduced by a recent update. Only affecting Windows 10, the bug causes some virus scans to fail, and in others a somewhat unhelpful message informs users that there were unspecified "items skipped during scan". The error message goes on to make reference to scanning exclusions as well as network scanning settings, and it is here that a simple solution has been found. See also: Microsoft warns that hackers are exploiting two unpatched Windows bugs Security warning: Microsoft has broken Windows Defender with an update for Windows 10 Microsoft teases new… [Continue Reading]
