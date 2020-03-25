Global  

Business Insider Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
A simple coronavirus home-testing kit will soon be available to order on Amazon in the UK· Home-testing kits which indicate whether you have ever been infected with the coronavirus will be rolled out across the UK "within days," the UK Parliament has been told. 
· Professor Sharon Peacock, director of the National Infection Service at Public Health England, said the group had developed simple finger-prick...
News video: Coronavirus home test delivery a ‘matter of days’ away

Coronavirus home test delivery a ‘matter of days’ away 01:43

 Professor Sharon Peacock, director of the National Infection Service at Public Health England, tells MPs that home-testing of Covid-19 could be reality in the UK within a week. Public Health England says 3.5 million tests have been bought and will be available in the “near future”. The tests will...

