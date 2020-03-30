Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > A temporary-housing startup backed by Airbnb is aiding in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic by offering discounts to displaced students and healthcare workers

A temporary-housing startup backed by Airbnb is aiding in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic by offering discounts to displaced students and healthcare workers

Business Insider Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
A temporary-housing startup backed by Airbnb is aiding in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic by offering discounts to displaced students and healthcare workers· Zeus, a temporary-housing startup backed by Airbnb, is offering discounts to displaced students and healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
· The platform serves people in six major metro areas: San Francisco, Boston, New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Washington, DC
· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published < > Embed
News video: LA County Healthcare Workers Prepare For Coronavirus Surge

LA County Healthcare Workers Prepare For Coronavirus Surge 02:45

 L.A. County healthcare workers are preparing for the number of COVID-19 cases to surge in the coming days. The L.A. Convention Center will soon house patients and offer tests, and Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer is urging people to continue social distancing.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.