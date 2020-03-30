A temporary-housing startup backed by Airbnb is aiding in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic by offering discounts to displaced students and healthcare workers Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· Zeus, a temporary-housing startup backed by Airbnb, is offering discounts to displaced students and healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

· The platform serves people in six major metro areas: San Francisco, Boston, New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Washington, DC

· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more... · Zeus, a temporary-housing startup backed by Airbnb, is offering discounts to displaced students and healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.· The platform serves people in six major metro areas: San Francisco, Boston, New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Washington, DC· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 4 days ago < > Embed Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published LA County Healthcare Workers Prepare For Coronavirus Surge 02:45 L.A. County healthcare workers are preparing for the number of COVID-19 cases to surge in the coming days. The L.A. Convention Center will soon house patients and offer tests, and Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer is urging people to continue social distancing. You Might Like

Tweets about this