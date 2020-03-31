Free streaming-TV services like Pluto TV and Xumo see the opportunity to become a daily habit and are fast-tracking channel launches and leaning into news
Tuesday, 31 March 2020 () · *Free streaming-TV services like Pluto TV and Xumo are fast-tracking channel launches and leaning into news, education, and "lean-back" programming, to attract viewers who have more time at home.*
· A recent spike in streaming-video viewership, driven by people who are staying home to help slow the spread of the novel...