The group building tents for coronavirus treatment in Central Park says its medical staff must adhere to Christian beliefs, sparking condemnation online

Business Insider Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
The group building tents for coronavirus treatment in Central Park says its medical staff must adhere to Christian beliefs, sparking condemnation online· Samaritan's Purse, the group that built coronavirus field hospitals in New York's Central Park, is seeking Christian staff members and volunteers to treat patients. 
· The evangelical Christian organization, run by Franklin Graham, has been criticized as anti-gay and Islamophobic, with its faith statement noting that the...
News video: Coronavirus Update: Inside Central Park Field Hospital

Coronavirus Update: Inside Central Park Field Hospital 03:05

 New York City hospitals are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients, with beds in high demand. Central Park’s East Meadow has been dramatically converted into an emergency field hospital to increase capacity. CBS2’s Reena Roy reports.

