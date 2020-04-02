Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Which of Google’s 3D animals AR objects is the best? Tiger? Alligator? [Poll]

Which of Google’s 3D animals AR objects is the best? Tiger? Alligator? [Poll]

9to5Google Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
It’s not even a debate that Google’s 3D animals AR objects have exploded in popularity over the last few weeks, whether that be people trying to pose with a tiger to pretend to be a “Tiger King”, teach kids about animals while we’re on coronavirus lockdown, or just have fun. But of all the 3D animals that Google lets you play with, which one do you think is the best? Let us know in the poll below…

more…

The post Which of Google’s 3D animals AR objects is the best? Tiger? Alligator? [Poll] appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Tiger King star Carole Baskin begs Kate McKinnon to avoid using real animals in TV show

Tiger King star Carole Baskin begs Kate McKinnon to avoid using real animals in TV show 00:51

 Animal rights activist Carole Baskin is begging comedian and actress Kate McKinnon not to use live animals when she tackles a new series based on hit Netflix docuseries Tiger King.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.