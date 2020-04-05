Apple has begun designing and producing face shields to protect health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic (AAPL)
CEO Tim Cook said Apple will design and produce face shields to protect health care workers in the U.S. According to Business Insider, the company will also increase the number of face masks it is donating. Apple will double the amount its donating to 20 million face masks. Cook said the face shields...