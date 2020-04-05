Global  

Business Insider Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Apple has begun designing and producing face shields to protect health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic (AAPL)· Apple has begun designing and producing face shields to protect health care workers in the United States during the coronavirus pandemic.
· Apple CEO Tim Cook made the announcement via Twitter on Sunday.
· The company said it plans to ship one million face shields per week.
· It also increased the number of face masks...
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Apple To Design And Produce Face Shields For Health Care Workers

Apple To Design And Produce Face Shields For Health Care Workers 00:32

 CEO Tim Cook said Apple will design and produce face shields to protect health care workers in the U.S. According to Business Insider, the company will also increase the number of face masks it is donating. Apple will double the amount its donating to 20 million face masks. Cook said the face shields...

