Defiant Amazon workers are planning to strike again at the same warehouse where a strike organizer was fired last week (AMZN) Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· Workers at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island are planning to go on strike on Monday, walking off the job for the second time in two weeks.

· Workers at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island are planning to go on strike on Monday, walking off the job for the second time in two weeks.
· Strike organizers are protesting working conditions that they believe are exposing them to the coronavirus. Workers at more than 50 Amazon warehouses nationwide have tested positive

0

