Defiant Amazon workers are planning to strike again at the same warehouse where a strike organizer was fired last week (AMZN)

Business Insider Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Defiant Amazon workers are planning to strike again at the same warehouse where a strike organizer was fired last week (AMZN)· Workers at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island are planning to go on strike on Monday, walking off the job for the second time in two weeks.
· Strike organizers are protesting working conditions that they believe are exposing them to the coronavirus. Workers at more than 50 Amazon warehouses nationwide have tested positive...
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Amazon Workers Stage Walkout

Amazon Workers Stage Walkout 02:10

 Workers at an Amazon fulfillment center near Detroit, Michigan are calling for the company to provide more protections against coronavirus, as at least four employees have tested positive. A total of 40 warehouse workers staged a walkout on Wednesday and demanded that the company provide more safety...

