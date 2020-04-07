Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > The wild life of billionaire Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who eats one meal a day, dates models, and just said he's pouring $1 billion of his own wealth into a coronavirus relief fund (TWTR)

The wild life of billionaire Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who eats one meal a day, dates models, and just said he's pouring $1 billion of his own wealth into a coronavirus relief fund (TWTR)

Business Insider Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
The wild life of billionaire Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who eats one meal a day, dates models, and just said he's pouring $1 billion of his own wealth into a coronavirus relief fund (TWTR)· *Jack Dorsey **cofounded Twitter in 2006 and the company has made him a billionaire.*
· *He is famous for his unusual life of luxury, including a daily fasting routine, regular ice baths, and a penchant for dating models.*
· Dorsey holds two CEO jobs at Twitter and Square, and activist investors Elliott Management have...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TomoNews US - Published
News video: Coronavirus: Doctor Dies One Day Before Seeing Her Family

Coronavirus: Doctor Dies One Day Before Seeing Her Family 01:37

 CHINA — After returning from the frontline of the Coronavirus outbreak in Hubei province, a Chinese doctor tragically passed away before she was reunited with her family. According to a report on the Chinese social media platform, Weibo, Dr. Zhang Jingjing spent a total of two months in the city...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AdagogoBeKnown

Adagogo https://t.co/Ro4zFzjCXk - The wild life of billionaire Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who eats one meal a day, dates mode… https://t.co/PFjQv1AM7l 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.