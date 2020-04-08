MacKenzie Bezos just made the Forbes billionaires list for the first time, but she's still not the richest woman in the world. Here's how her $36 billion fortune stacks up against her wealthier peers.
Wednesday, 8 April 2020 () · MacKenzie Bezos has made the Forbes' Billionaires List for the first time, with an estimated net worth of $36 billion.
· This makes her the fourth-richest woman in the world.
· She and Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon, made their divorce official in July 2019.
· During the settlement, MacKenzie received 25% of...
Kylie Jenner Retains 'Forbes' Youngest Self-Made Billionaire Title for 2020 Jenner made much of her fortune from her Kylie Cosmetics empire. Last March, she overtook Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to top the publication's annual 'World's Billionaires' list. Jenner has managed to maintain her...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Kingsley Am ok my loved its time am here u depreciated yr beauty am here https://t.co/Jcx22xutnR 5 days ago
ECON [BI] MacKenzie Bezos just made the Forbes billionaires list for the first time, but she's still not the richest wom… https://t.co/yNnNQlkSp5 5 days ago
Nick McCarthy MacKenzie Bezos just made the Forbes billionaires list for the first time, but she's still not the richest woman in… https://t.co/zuvc7xcown 6 days ago
Lauren DeLisaColeman MacKenzie Bezos just made the Forbes billionaires list for the first time, but she's still not the richest. See top… https://t.co/22pJgcHThd 6 days ago
Rubicon Consulting MacKenzie Bezos just made the Forbes billionaires list for the first time, but she's still not the richest woman in… https://t.co/YCdjidjWO2 6 days ago
Victor Villar MacKenzie Bezos just made the Forbes billionaires list for the first time, but she's still not the richest woman in… https://t.co/q57p4v9swO 1 week ago
dmchodesign MacKenzie Bezos just made the Forbes billionaires list for the first time, but she's still not the richest woman in… https://t.co/FuphE6AJOk 1 week ago
Chaos is a Ladder RT @businessinsider: MacKenzie Bezos just made the Forbes billionaires list for the first time, but she's still not the richest woman in th… 1 week ago