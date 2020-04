MacKenzie Bezos just made the Forbes billionaires list for the first time, but she's still not the richest woman in the world. Here's how her $36 billion fortune stacks up against her wealthier peers.

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· MacKenzie Bezos has made the Forbes' Billionaires List for the first time, with an estimated net worth of $36 billion.

· This makes her the fourth-richest woman in the world.

· She and Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon, made their divorce official in July 2019.

· During the settlement, MacKenzie received 25% of...



