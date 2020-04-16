Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' annual shareholder letter, once an insightful must-read, has turned cautious and promotional as the company faces more scrutiny (AMZN)

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' annual shareholder letter, once an insightful must-read, has turned cautious and promotional as the company faces more scrutiny (AMZN)

Business Insider Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' annual shareholder letter, once an insightful must-read, has turned cautious and promotional as the company faces more scrutiny (AMZN)· Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos published his annual shareholder letter on Thursday.
· Bezos's letter has become a must-read among business leaders for its ingenuity and thought-provoking advice.
· This year's letter, however, mostly focused on Amazon's work in helping its employees and other businesses amid COVID-19 — a departure...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Amazon Making Its Own Coronavirus Test For Workers

Amazon Making Its Own Coronavirus Test For Workers 00:29

 CEO Jeff Bezos in his annual letter to shareholders that regular testing for every industry is needed to "both help keep people safe and help get the economy back up and running."

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AnthonyPINSENT

Anthony PINSENT RT @MiaFarrow: Jeff Bezos: Widespread coronavirus testing needed before economy can get running https://t.co/TptMw1PMAB 5 minutes ago

footballkim

Football ⚽️ RT @celebritykimdot: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ annual shareholder letter loses its luster – Business Insider https://t.co/XB2E9zqzzd #UK #Toda… 25 minutes ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ annual shareholder letter loses its luster – Business Insider https://t.co/XB2E9zqzzd #UK #TodayUK #WeekUK 25 minutes ago

mikeyangus

MikeAngus Jeff Bezos ‘very optimistic’ as he recounts Amazon’s coronavirus response in annual letter to shareholders | The Se… https://t.co/JCyTbzTB67 32 minutes ago

mikeyangus

MikeAngus Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' annual shareholder letter loses its luster - Business Insider https://t.co/DbrMkBYlkB 33 minutes ago

mujerpescado

carmela mcmartin RT @mujerpescado: Jeff Bezos' annual Amazon shareholder letter: Need mass Covid testing https://t.co/52ZRrH9PyN 35 minutes ago

mujerpescado

carmela mcmartin Jeff Bezos' annual Amazon shareholder letter: Need mass Covid testing https://t.co/52ZRrH9PyN 35 minutes ago

jalefkowit

Jason "still alive somehow, remarkably" Lefkowitz If only we knew of someone sitting on a huge pile of unearned wealth that could be taxed to pay for it https://t.co/bfMEME6opL 38 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.