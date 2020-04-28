Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Elizabeth Warren want to ban big mergers during the coronavirus pandemic
Tuesday, 28 April 2020 () · Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will introduce legislation to stop mergers of large companies during the coronavirus pandemic, the lawmakers said on Tuesday.
· The "Pandemic Anti-Monopoly Act" would ban large mergers until the FTC says small businesses and workers "are no longer under severe financial...
