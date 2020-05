Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )





· *Disney Plus offers access to every episodic Star Wars movie from the original trilogy through "The Last Jedi" in 4K. *

· *"The Rise of Skywalker," the latest film in the franchise, will arrive on Disney Plus on May 4.*

· *The service is also home to new exclusive Star Wars shows, such as "The Mandalorian" and season... · *Disney Plus offers access to every episodic Star Wars movie from the original trilogy through "The Last Jedi" in 4K. *· *"The Rise of Skywalker," the latest film in the franchise, will arrive on Disney Plus on May 4.*· *The service is also home to new exclusive Star Wars shows, such as "The Mandalorian" and season 👓 View full article