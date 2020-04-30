Over 600 Amazon warehouse workers at 148 facilities could have gotten COVID-19, but total numbers are hard to determine because Amazon hasn't been telling its warehouse workers about all cases, multiple employees say
· An Amazon insider has been keeping a list of all the COVID-19 cases at the company's warehouses on a public post on Reddit.
· As of April 29, the public list tallied over 600 cases at 148 U.S. facilities and two confirmed deaths, with the latest cases reported on Monday, April 28 at least 5 facilities.
