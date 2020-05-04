Apple’s iPhone 11/Pro/Max lineup starts at $600 for a limited time (Refurb)

Monday, 4 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Today only, Woot is offering certified refurbished iPhone 11/Pro/Max from *$599.99*. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee is added on. Our top pick is the iPhone 11 Pro at *$859.99*, which is a $140 price drop from the regular going rate. This is also $40 less than our previous mention and Apple is not yet offering refurbished listings, making this is a rare chance to save. The latest iPhones from Apple feature a Liquid Retina HD display with new dual or three camera systems designed to take some of the best smartphone pictures out there. Not to mention, they sport FaceID, support for wireless charging, and more. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase. Swing over to this landing page for even more deals on Apple’s latest iPhones from *$600*.



