Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Elon Musk appears to be selling 2 of his Bel Air homes for a combined $40 million after declaring he would sell 'almost all' of his physical possessions

Elon Musk appears to be selling 2 of his Bel Air homes for a combined $40 million after declaring he would sell 'almost all' of his physical possessions

Business Insider Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
· Elon Musk tweeted on Friday he would sell "almost all" of his physical possessions and "own no house."
· On Sunday two of his Bel Air properties appeared on listings website Zillow for a combined total of $39.5 million.
· One of the properties once belonged to actor Gene Wilder, and Musk tweeted "it cannot be torn down or...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published
News video: Elon Musk Tweets He's 'Selling Almost All Physical Possessions'

Elon Musk Tweets He's 'Selling Almost All Physical Possessions' 00:46

 Elon Musk says he’s getting rid of just about everything he owns.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Elon Musk Calls Stay-At-Home Orders 'Facist' [Video]

Elon Musk Calls Stay-At-Home Orders 'Facist'

Elon Musk may make $750 million but it’s at risk of being stopped if Tesla’s factories remain closed. According to Business Insider, Musk said shutdown of his Fremont plant “should be identified..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Tesla Has Sent Over 1,000 Ventilators to Hospitals [Video]

Tesla Has Sent Over 1,000 Ventilators to Hospitals

Tesla Has Sent Over 1,000 Ventilators to Hospitals Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company has donated ventilators to at least 50 hospitals around the country and overseas. Musk said the shipments were..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:48Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Here’s what Elon Musk needs to get his $750M payday from Tesla

Here’s what Elon Musk needs to get his $750M payday from TeslaElon Musk is close to a groin-thumping $750 million payoff now that Tesla stock has recovered much of its value lost since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic...
The Next Web Also reported by •Business InsiderOilPrice.com

Elon Musk’s luxury houses listed for sale days after ‘own no home’ tweet

Elon Musk’s luxury houses listed for sale days after ‘own no home’ tweetElon Musk isn’t messing about: It appears the maverick billionaire is actually selling at least two of his luxury California homes. Listings for two...
The Next Web


Tweets about this

tweetmyinbox

Thomas Hansen RT @businessinsider: Elon Musk appears to be selling 2 of his Bel Air homes for a combined $40 million after declaring he would sell 'almos… 3 minutes ago

jazzdrummer420

Jazz Drummer Elon Musk appears to be selling 2 of his Bel Air homes for a combined $40 million after declaring he would sell 'al… https://t.co/1TZP4b3jIi 6 minutes ago

crash_signal

Crash Signal Elon Musk appears to be selling 2 of his Bel Air homes for a combined $40 million after declaring he would sell 'al… https://t.co/bQjqIpFLDF 24 minutes ago

NikGalatis

Nick Galatis Check this out! Elon Musk appears to be selling 2 of his Bel Air homes for a combined $40 million after declaring h… https://t.co/OTbaOaiCK4 24 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Elon Musk appears to be selling 2 of his Bel Air homes for a combined $40 million after declaring he would sell 'al… https://t.co/GqnC9dpVyz 29 minutes ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT Elon Musk appears to be selling 2 of his Bel Air homes for a combined $40 million after declaring he would sell 'al… https://t.co/fkmODhOzzm 29 minutes ago