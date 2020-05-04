Elon Musk appears to be selling 2 of his Bel Air homes for a combined $40 million after declaring he would sell 'almost all' of his physical possessions
· Elon Musk tweeted on Friday he would sell "almost all" of his physical possessions and "own no house."
· On Sunday two of his Bel Air properties appeared on listings website Zillow for a combined total of $39.5 million.
· One of the properties once belonged to actor Gene Wilder, and Musk tweeted "it cannot be torn down or...