Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

**



· *California lawmakers filed a lawsuit against Uber and Lyft on Tuesday. *

· *A consortium of city attorneys from the state's largest cities accused the firms of misclassifying their workers as contractors in order to avoid paying some benefits. *

· *In response, Uber said it would fight the action in court, while... **· *California lawmakers filed a lawsuit against Uber and Lyft on Tuesday. *· *A consortium of city attorneys from the state's largest cities accused the firms of misclassifying their workers as contractors in order to avoid paying some benefits. *· *In response, Uber said it would fight the action in court, while 👓 View full article