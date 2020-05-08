'We're not cherry-picking': A top venture capital firm is guaranteeing some startups that it will reinvest in their next fundraising round, and this could be a lifeline in the coronavirus era

Friday, 8 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

· First Round, a venture capital firm focused on early-stage companies, is assuring startups it will reinvest in their second round of fundraising when it led the first.

· The so-called "Second Round Guarantee" aims to take some of the pressure off founders trying to raise money in an uncertain climate.

