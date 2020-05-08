Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'We're not cherry-picking': A top venture capital firm is guaranteeing some startups that it will reinvest in their next fundraising round, and this could be a lifeline in the coronavirus era

Business Insider Friday, 8 May 2020 ()
'We're not cherry-picking': A top venture capital firm is guaranteeing some startups that it will reinvest in their next fundraising round, and this could be a lifeline in the coronavirus era· First Round, a venture capital firm focused on early-stage companies, is assuring startups it will reinvest in their second round of fundraising when it led the first.
· The so-called "Second Round Guarantee" aims to take some of the pressure off founders trying to raise money in an uncertain climate.
· For some startups,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Chamath Palihapitiya's ego and a scattershot strategy gutted his venture capital firm. Now, the investor has a new playbook that could put him back on top.

Chamath Palihapitiya's ego and a scattershot strategy gutted his venture capital firm. Now, the investor has a new playbook that could put him back on top.· Chamath Palihapitiya's tech pedigree and iconoclastic pronouncements about investing made Social Capital one of the most buzzworthy venture-capital firms of...
Business Insider

Codebase Ventures investee World High Life sees record sales of its Love Hemp brand amid coronavirus pandemic

Codebase Ventures Inc (CSE:CODE) (OTCQB:BKLLF) said Friday its investee company World High Life Plc saw record sales from its hemp subsidiary during the...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

ryan_dungey

Ryan Dungey RT @thelonghorns12: Texas has 21 blue-chip recruits from Texas the last 2 cycles. A&M has 7. Texas has 3X as many and @TAMU_Insider think… 2 minutes ago

jamesonfarlow

James Farlow @AlmostKelvin @mrcoolbp @WTF_1971 @ruby_capital Cherry-picking data and posting bro-tastic taunts puts you in the s… https://t.co/hq35jjofO0 2 minutes ago

carrizoman1

carrizoman1 @JoeZinser1 @ClaireElliott2 @DavidWohl @realDonaldTrump I don't know about you, but, a fatally is just that, a dea… https://t.co/DNZck3qVLN 3 minutes ago

kcpasternak

KC @shadyhillite @KristenClarkeJD Either everything should be released or nothing. Cherry picking sends the wrong message. 6 minutes ago

BigBallerBeane

Primetime Beane RT @captn_murica_: @SmooothTv Oh we cherry picking? See you September 😘 https://t.co/yBKotQiIv8 6 minutes ago

Tiisha22

Tisha Imagine giving uneducated people power....just look at America cherry picking problems and protesting a pandemic https://t.co/XXkC1LAdbb 8 minutes ago

JacquesGruet1

Jacques Gruet Man, corrects holiness, cherry-picking is of the devil, tulips. 10 minutes ago