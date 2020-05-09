A group of military and manufacturing experts teamed up to create a new type of face mask with a swappable filter, and it could help alleviate shortages for workers returning to their jobs
· The coronavirus crisis has prompted many companies and individuals to pivot their businesses or start new companies to help those in need.
· Building Momentum, a training organization based in Alexandria, Virginia, saw its business grind to a halt when the crisis hit: Its employees couldn't travel or host in-person...